Aug 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.26 percent on Monday compared with 7.22 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.63 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/09/16) 37.00/38.50 06.13/06.38 06.65/06.90 2M(13/10/16) 72.00/73.75 06.15/06.30 06.79/06.94 3M(10/11/16) 103.50/105.25 06.15/06.26 06.98/07.09 6M(10/02/17) 200.50/202.50 05.96/06.02 07.20/07.26 1Y(10/08/17) 399.00/401.00 05.98/06.01 07.60/07.63 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7407 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)