Aug 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.25 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.26 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.64 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/09/16) 35.75/37.25 06.09/06.35 06.61/06.87 2M(13/10/16) 71.00/72.75 06.14/06.29 06.79/06.94 3M(15/11/16) 108.25/110.25 06.15/06.26 06.99/07.10 6M(13/02/17) 202.75/204.75 05.94/06.00 07.19/07.25 1Y(11/08/17) 398.75/400.75 05.95/05.98 07.59/07.62 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.9633 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.