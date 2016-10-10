Oct 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.02 percent on Monday compared with 6.98 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.35 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/11/16) 34.75/36.25 05.95/06.21 06.49/06.75 2M(14/12/16) 65.50/67.00 05.89/06.02 06.55/06.69 3M(17/01/17) 99.25/101.25 05.73/05.84 06.63/06.74 6M(17/04/17) 190.50/192.50 05.64/05.70 06.96/07.02 1Y(16/10/17) 362.50/364.50 05.41/05.44 07.11/07.14 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.5856 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)