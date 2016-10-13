Oct 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.03 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.02 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.50 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(17/11/16) 33.75/35.25 05.94/06.21 06.49/06.75
2M(19/12/16) 67.50/69.00 05.85/05.98 06.52/06.65
3M(17/01/17) 96.50/98.50 05.73/05.85 06.63/06.75
6M(17/04/17) 188.50/190.50 05.66/05.72 06.97/07.03
1Y(17/10/17) 362.50/364.50 05.42/05.45 07.12/07.15
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8473 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
