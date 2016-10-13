Oct 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.03 percent on Thursday compared with 7.02 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.50 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/11/16) 33.75/35.25 05.94/06.21 06.49/06.75 2M(19/12/16) 67.50/69.00 05.85/05.98 06.52/06.65 3M(17/01/17) 96.50/98.50 05.73/05.85 06.63/06.75 6M(17/04/17) 188.50/190.50 05.66/05.72 06.97/07.03 1Y(17/10/17) 362.50/364.50 05.42/05.45 07.12/07.15 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8473 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)