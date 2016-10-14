Oct 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.04 percent on Friday compared with 7.03 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.60 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/11/16) 34.00/35.50 05.99/06.25 06.53/06.80 2M(19/12/16) 66.50/68.00 05.86/05.99 06.53/06.66 3M(18/01/17) 96.50/98.50 05.73/05.85 06.63/06.75 6M(18/04/17) 188.75/190.75 05.66/05.72 06.98/07.04 1Y(18/10/17) 361.75/363.75 05.41/05.44 07.11/07.14 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8481 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)