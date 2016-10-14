Oct 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.04 percent on
Friday compared with 7.03 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.60 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(18/11/16) 34.00/35.50 05.99/06.25 06.53/06.80
2M(19/12/16) 66.50/68.00 05.86/05.99 06.53/06.66
3M(18/01/17) 96.50/98.50 05.73/05.85 06.63/06.75
6M(18/04/17) 188.75/190.75 05.66/05.72 06.98/07.04
1Y(18/10/17) 361.75/363.75 05.41/05.44 07.11/07.14
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8481 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)