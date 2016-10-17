Oct 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.04 percent on Monday compared with 7.04 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.59 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/11/16) 36.25/37.50 06.00/06.21 06.54/06.75 2M(19/12/16) 65.25/66.75 05.85/05.98 06.52/06.66 3M(19/01/17) 96.50/98.00 05.73/05.82 06.64/06.73 6M(19/04/17) 188.50/190.50 05.66/05.72 06.98/07.04 1Y(23/10/17) 364.50/366.50 05.40/05.43 07.09/07.12 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7779 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)