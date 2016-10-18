Oct 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.99 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.04 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.54 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/11/16) 34.50/36.00 05.90/06.15 06.43/06.69 2M(20/12/16) 64.50/66.25 05.78/05.94 06.46/06.62 3M(20/01/17) 95.50/97.25 05.68/05.78 06.58/06.69 6M(20/04/17) 187.00/189.00 05.62/05.68 06.93/06.99 1Y(23/10/17) 362.00/364.00 05.38/05.41 07.06/07.09 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7268 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)