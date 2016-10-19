Oct 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.86 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.99 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.54 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/11/16) 33.00/34.50 05.82/06.09 06.36/06.62 2M(21/12/16) 63.50/65.25 05.70/05.85 06.37/06.53 3M(23/01/17) 95.25/97.25 05.54/05.66 06.45/06.57 6M(21/04/17) 182.75/184.75 05.49/05.55 06.80/06.86 1Y(23/10/17) 355.25/357.25 05.30/05.33 06.97/07.00 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7145 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)