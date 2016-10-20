Oct 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.75 percent on Thursday compared with 6.86 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.49 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/11/16) 33.00/34.50 05.64/05.90 06.17/06.43 2M(27/12/16) 64.00/66.00 05.47/05.64 06.15/06.32 3M(24/01/17) 90.50/92.50 05.38/05.50 06.29/06.41 6M(24/04/17) 179.00/181.00 05.38/05.44 06.69/06.75 1Y(24/10/17) 348.75/350.75 05.23/05.26 06.90/06.93 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7411 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)