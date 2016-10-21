Oct 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.77 percent on Friday compared with 6.75 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.38 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/11/16) 32.00/33.50 05.63/05.90 06.18/06.44 2M(27/12/16) 63.50/65.00 05.50/05.63 06.18/06.31 3M(25/01/17) 91.00/92.75 05.40/05.50 06.30/06.41 6M(25/04/17) 180.00/182.00 05.40/05.46 06.71/06.77 1Y(25/10/17) 350.25/352.25 05.24/05.27 06.91/06.94 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8943 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)