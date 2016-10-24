Oct 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.78 percent on Monday compared with 6.77 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.42 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/11/16) 34.50/35.75 05.71/05.91 06.25/06.46 2M(27/12/16) 62.75/64.50 05.53/05.68 06.21/06.36 3M(27/01/17) 92.00/93.75 05.40/05.50 06.31/06.41 6M(26/04/17) 180.50/182.50 05.41/05.47 06.72/06.78 1Y(26/10/17) 351.50/353.50 05.26/05.29 06.93/06.96 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8625 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)