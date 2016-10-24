Oct 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.78 percent on
Monday compared with 6.77 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.42 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(28/11/16) 34.50/35.75 05.71/05.91 06.25/06.46
2M(27/12/16) 62.75/64.50 05.53/05.68 06.21/06.36
3M(27/01/17) 92.00/93.75 05.40/05.50 06.31/06.41
6M(26/04/17) 180.50/182.50 05.41/05.47 06.72/06.78
1Y(26/10/17) 351.50/353.50 05.26/05.29 06.93/06.96
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8625 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
