Oct 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.83 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.78 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.42 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/11/16) 33.25/34.75 05.67/05.93 06.22/06.47 2M(27/12/16) 62.00/64.00 05.55/05.73 06.23/06.41 3M(27/01/17) 92.25/94.25 05.47/05.59 06.38/06.50 6M(27/04/17) 182.00/184.00 05.46/05.52 06.77/06.83 1Y(27/10/17) 352.25/354.25 05.27/05.30 06.95/06.98 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8777 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)