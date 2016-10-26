Oct 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.79 percent on
Wednesday compared with 6.83 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.31 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(30/11/16) 33.75/35.25 05.59/05.84 06.14/06.39
2M(30/12/16) 62.75/64.50 05.45/05.60 06.13/06.28
3M(31/01/17) 93.50/95.25 05.38/05.48 06.30/06.40
6M(28/04/17) 180.25/182.25 05.41/05.47 06.73/06.79
1Y(31/10/17) 352.25/354.25 05.23/05.26 06.92/06.95
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7621 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
