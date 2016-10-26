Oct 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.79 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.83 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.31 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/11/16) 33.75/35.25 05.59/05.84 06.14/06.39 2M(30/12/16) 62.75/64.50 05.45/05.60 06.13/06.28 3M(31/01/17) 93.50/95.25 05.38/05.48 06.30/06.40 6M(28/04/17) 180.25/182.25 05.41/05.47 06.73/06.79 1Y(31/10/17) 352.25/354.25 05.23/05.26 06.92/06.95 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7621 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)