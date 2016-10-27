Oct 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.72 percent on Thursday compared with 6.79 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.32 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(01/12/16) 29.75/31.25 05.41/05.68 05.96/06.23 2M(03/01/17) 61.50/63.25 05.33/05.48 06.02/06.17 3M(01/02/17) 89.25/91.00 05.29/05.40 06.21/06.31 6M(02/05/17) 178.25/180.25 05.34/05.40 06.65/06.72 1Y(01/11/17) 348.00/350.00 05.20/05.23 06.89/06.92 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8854 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)