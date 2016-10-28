Oct 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.69 percent on Friday compared with 6.72 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.35 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(02/12/16) 29.50/30.75 05.37/05.60 05.91/06.14 2M(03/01/17) 60.00/61.50 05.28/05.42 05.97/06.10 3M(02/02/17) 88.50/90.25 05.25/05.36 06.16/06.27 6M(02/05/17) 176.50/178.50 05.32/05.38 06.63/06.69 1Y(02/11/17) 347.75/349.75 05.20/05.23 06.89/06.92 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8566 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)