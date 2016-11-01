Nov 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.74 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.69 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.26 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/12/16) 31.50/32.75 05.39/05.60 05.93/06.14 2M(03/01/17) 59.50/61.00 05.34/05.47 06.02/06.15 3M(03/02/17) 89.00/90.75 05.29/05.40 06.20/06.30 6M(03/05/17) 177.75/179.75 05.37/05.43 06.68/06.74 1Y(03/11/17) 349.25/351.25 05.24/05.27 06.92/06.95 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7140 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)