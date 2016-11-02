Nov 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.78 percent on
Wednesday compared with 6.74 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.17 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(05/12/16) 30.75/32.00 05.42/05.64 05.96/06.18
2M(04/01/17) 60.00/62.00 05.37/05.55 06.05/06.23
3M(06/02/17) 92.00/94.00 05.35/05.46 06.25/06.36
6M(04/05/17) 179.50/181.50 05.42/05.48 06.72/06.78
1Y(06/11/17) 353.25/355.25 05.26/05.29 06.93/06.96
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8294 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)