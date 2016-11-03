Nov 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.86 percent on Thursday compared with 6.78 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.21 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/12/16) 29.75/31.25 05.43/05.70 05.97/06.24 2M(09/01/17) 63.00/64.75 05.47/05.62 06.15/06.31 3M(07/02/17) 91.75/93.75 05.46/05.58 06.36/06.48 6M(08/05/17) 183.00/185.00 05.50/05.56 06.80/06.86 1Y(07/11/17) 355.75/357.75 05.33/05.36 07.00/07.03 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.6942 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)