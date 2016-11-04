Nov 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.88 percent on
Friday compared with 6.86 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.24 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(08/12/16) 29.50/30.75 05.38/05.61 05.92/06.15
2M(09/01/17) 61.50/63.25 05.43/05.58 06.11/06.26
3M(08/02/17) 91.25/93.25 05.43/05.54 06.33/06.45
6M(08/05/17) 182.75/184.75 05.52/05.58 06.82/06.88
1Y(08/11/17) 356.00/358.00 05.34/05.37 07.00/07.03
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7219 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
