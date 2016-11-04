Nov 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.88 percent on Friday compared with 6.86 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.24 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/12/16) 29.50/30.75 05.38/05.61 05.92/06.15 2M(09/01/17) 61.50/63.25 05.43/05.58 06.11/06.26 3M(08/02/17) 91.25/93.25 05.43/05.54 06.33/06.45 6M(08/05/17) 182.75/184.75 05.52/05.58 06.82/06.88 1Y(08/11/17) 356.00/358.00 05.34/05.37 07.00/07.03 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7219 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)