Nov 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.88 percent on Monday compared with 6.88 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.21 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/12/16) 29.75/31.00 05.42/05.65 05.97/06.20 2M(09/01/17) 61.00/62.50 05.47/05.60 06.16/06.29 3M(09/02/17) 91.75/93.50 05.45/05.56 06.37/06.47 6M(09/05/17) 182.50/184.50 05.52/05.58 06.82/06.88 1Y(09/11/17) 355.50/357.50 05.33/05.36 07.00/07.03 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7301 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)