Nov 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.91 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.88 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.32 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/12/16) 33.25/34.50 05.51/05.72 06.06/06.27 2M(10/01/17) 61.50/63.25 05.52/05.67 06.21/06.37 3M(10/02/17) 92.25/94.25 05.49/05.61 06.39/06.51 6M(11/05/17) 184.25/186.25 05.54/05.60 06.85/06.91 1Y(13/11/17) 360.00/362.00 05.35/05.38 07.03/07.06 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7073 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)