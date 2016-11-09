Nov 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.77 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.91 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.43 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/12/16) 29.75/31.00 05.42/05.65 05.97/06.19 2M(17/01/17) 62.25/64.25 05.40/05.57 06.09/06.26 3M(15/02/17) 90.25/92.25 05.36/05.48 06.27/06.39 6M(15/05/17) 179.50/181.50 05.42/05.48 06.71/06.77 1Y(15/11/17) 351.25/353.25 05.26/05.29 06.92/06.95 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7968 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)