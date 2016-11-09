China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 22.3 pct
Nov 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.77 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.91 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.43 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/12/16) 29.75/31.00 05.42/05.65 05.97/06.19 2M(17/01/17) 62.25/64.25 05.40/05.57 06.09/06.26 3M(15/02/17) 90.25/92.25 05.36/05.48 06.27/06.39 6M(15/05/17) 179.50/181.50 05.42/05.48 06.71/06.77 1Y(15/11/17) 351.25/353.25 05.26/05.29 06.92/06.95 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7968 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 22.3 pct
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks are set to rise in opening trade on Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street, while oil is set to extend a week-long rally after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to continue into 2018.