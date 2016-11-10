Nov 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.72 percent on Thursday compared with 6.77 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.10 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/12/16) 28.50/29.75 05.22/05.45 05.77/06.00 2M(17/01/17) 60.50/62.25 05.28/05.43 05.98/06.14 3M(15/02/17) 88.00/90.00 05.26/05.38 06.18/06.30 6M(15/05/17) 176.25/178.25 05.35/05.41 06.66/06.72 1Y(15/11/17) 347.50/349.50 05.23/05.26 06.92/06.95 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.4273 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)