Nov 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.57 percent on Friday compared with 6.72 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.10 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/12/16) 28.50/30.00 05.17/05.45 05.72/05.99 2M(17/01/17) 59.25/60.75 05.20/05.34 05.91/06.05 3M(16/02/17) 87.00/88.75 05.15/05.25 06.08/06.18 6M(16/05/17) 172.75/174.75 05.20/05.26 06.51/06.57 1Y(16/11/17) 342.50/344.50 05.11/05.14 06.80/06.83 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.0292 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)