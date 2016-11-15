Nov 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.07 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.57 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.92 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/12/16) 27.75/29.25 04.67/04.93 05.23/05.49 2M(17/01/17) 52.50/54.25 04.64/04.79 05.35/05.50 3M(17/02/17) 78.25/80.25 04.58/04.70 05.51/05.63 6M(17/05/17) 157.50/159.50 04.69/04.75 06.01/06.07 1Y(17/11/17) 320.25/322.25 04.73/04.76 06.43/06.46 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.7173 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)