Nov 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.85 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.07 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.21 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/12/16) 26.00/27.50 04.52/04.78 05.08/05.34 2M(18/01/17) 51.25/52.75 04.52/04.66 05.24/05.37 3M(21/02/17) 78.75/80.50 04.46/04.56 05.40/05.50 6M(18/05/17) 150.25/152.25 04.47/04.53 05.79/05.85 1Y(20/11/17) 309.75/311.75 04.55/04.57 06.25/06.28 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.7791 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)