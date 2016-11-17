Nov 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.07 percent on Thursday compared with 5.85 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.96 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/12/16) 27.00/28.25 04.84/05.06 05.41/05.63 2M(23/01/17) 55.25/57.25 04.71/04.88 05.43/05.60 3M(21/02/17) 80.00/82.00 04.67/04.79 05.61/05.73 6M(22/05/17) 158.75/160.75 04.69/04.75 06.01/06.07 1Y(21/11/17) 319.25/321.25 04.70/04.73 06.40/06.43 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.9106 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)