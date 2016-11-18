Nov 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.99 percent on Friday compared with 6.07 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.58 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/12/16) 26.50/28.00 04.73/05.00 05.31/05.58 2M(23/01/17) 54.25/56.25 04.69/04.86 05.41/05.59 3M(22/02/17) 79.00/81.00 04.60/04.72 05.54/05.66 6M(22/05/17) 155.50/157.50 04.61/04.66 05.93/05.99 1Y(22/11/17) 315.50/317.50 04.63/04.66 06.35/06.38 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.0937 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)