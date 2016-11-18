Nov 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.99 percent on
Friday compared with 6.07 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
5.58 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(22/12/16) 26.50/28.00 04.73/05.00 05.31/05.58
2M(23/01/17) 54.25/56.25 04.69/04.86 05.41/05.59
3M(22/02/17) 79.00/81.00 04.60/04.72 05.54/05.66
6M(22/05/17) 155.50/157.50 04.61/04.66 05.93/05.99
1Y(22/11/17) 315.50/317.50 04.63/04.66 06.35/06.38
Spot rate : 1$ = 68.0937 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)