Nov 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.63 percent on Monday compared with 5.99 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 4.01 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/12/16) 21.25/22.75 03.79/04.06 04.37/04.63 2M(23/01/17) 46.00/48.00 04.03/04.21 04.76/04.93 3M(23/02/17) 70.25/72.25 04.08/04.20 05.03/05.14 6M(23/05/17) 144.00/146.00 04.25/04.31 05.57/05.63 1Y(24/11/17) 298.50/300.50 04.36/04.39 06.08/06.11 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.2575 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)