Nov 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.56 percent on Tuesday compared with 5.63 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 3.41 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/12/16) 21.75/23.25 03.64/03.89 04.23/04.48 2M(25/01/17) 45.25/47.00 03.97/04.12 04.70/04.86 3M(27/02/17) 70.25/72.25 04.00/04.11 04.95/05.06 6M(25/05/17) 141.50/143.50 04.18/04.24 05.50/05.56 1Y(27/11/17) 298.00/300.00 04.34/04.37 06.07/06.10 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.2317 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)