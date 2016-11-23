Nov 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.44 percent on
Wednesday compared with 5.56 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
5.23 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(27/12/16) 20.75/22.25 03.46/03.71 04.06/04.31
2M(25/01/17) 43.50/45.25 03.80/03.95 04.54/04.69
3M(27/02/17) 68.00/70.00 03.86/03.97 04.81/04.92
6M(25/05/17) 137.75/139.75 04.06/04.12 05.38/05.44
1Y(27/11/17) 292.25/294.25 04.24/04.27 05.97/06.00
Spot rate : 1$ = 68.4772 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
