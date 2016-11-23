Nov 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.44 percent on Wednesday compared with 5.56 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.23 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/12/16) 20.75/22.25 03.46/03.71 04.06/04.31 2M(25/01/17) 43.50/45.25 03.80/03.95 04.54/04.69 3M(27/02/17) 68.00/70.00 03.86/03.97 04.81/04.92 6M(25/05/17) 137.75/139.75 04.06/04.12 05.38/05.44 1Y(27/11/17) 292.25/294.25 04.24/04.27 05.97/06.00 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.4772 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)