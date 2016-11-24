Nov 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.04 percent on Thursday compared with 5.44 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.23 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/12/16) 17.00/18.50 03.01/03.28 03.63/03.89 2M(30/01/17) 37.50/39.50 03.16/03.33 03.91/04.08 3M(28/02/17) 57.00/59.00 03.29/03.41 04.25/04.37 6M(30/05/17) 125.75/127.75 03.65/03.71 04.98/05.04 1Y(28/11/17) 271.50/273.50 03.95/03.98 05.69/05.72 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.6560 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)