Nov 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 4.80 percent on Friday compared with 5.04 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 0.79 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/12/16) 10.50/13.25 01.87/02.35 02.48/02.97 2M(30/01/17) 27.00/30.00 02.32/02.58 03.07/03.33 3M(28/02/17) 44.75/47.75 02.62/02.80 03.58/03.75 6M(30/05/17) 115.50/118.50 03.38/03.47 04.71/04.80 1Y(29/11/17) 265.00/268.50 03.87/03.92 05.60/05.66 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.4626 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)