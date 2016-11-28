Nov 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.38 percent on Monday compared with 4.80 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 3.51 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/12/16) 18.25/20.00 03.23/03.54 03.85/04.16 2M(31/01/17) 42.50/45.00 03.64/03.85 04.39/04.60 3M(28/02/17) 62.25/65.50 03.67/03.87 04.63/04.82 6M(31/05/17) 135.25/138.50 03.95/04.04 05.28/05.38 1Y(30/11/17) 286.25/289.75 04.17/04.22 05.90/05.95 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.7235 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)