Nov 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.04 percent on Tuesday compared with 5.38 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.67 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/01/17) 18.25/20.00 02.94/03.22 03.57/03.85 2M(01/02/17) 38.00/40.00 03.26/03.43 04.01/04.18 3M(01/03/17) 56.50/58.50 03.34/03.46 04.29/04.41 6M(01/06/17) 124.75/127.00 03.64/03.71 04.98/05.04 1Y(04/12/17) 271.25/273.75 03.92/03.95 05.65/05.68 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.6535 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)