Nov 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.25 percent on Wednesday compared with 5.04 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.21 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/01/17) 19.25/20.75 03.20/03.45 03.84/04.09 2M(02/02/17) 41.75/43.50 03.59/03.74 04.34/04.49 3M(02/03/17) 60.50/62.50 03.58/03.70 04.54/04.65 6M(02/06/17) 132.00/134.00 03.86/03.92 05.19/05.25 1Y(04/12/17) 279.75/281.75 04.06/04.09 05.79/05.82 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.5260 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)