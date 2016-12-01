Dec 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.35 percent on
Thursday compared with 5.25 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
5.74 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(05/01/17) 19.75/21.75 03.40/03.75 04.05/04.39
2M(06/02/17) 44.25/46.25 03.75/03.92 04.51/04.68
3M(06/03/17) 63.75/65.75 03.74/03.86 04.70/04.82
6M(05/06/17) 135.00/137.00 03.96/04.02 05.29/05.35
1Y(05/12/17) 281.75/283.75 04.12/04.15 05.86/05.89
Spot rate : 1$ = 68.3734 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)