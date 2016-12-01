Dec 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.35 percent on Thursday compared with 5.25 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.74 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/01/17) 19.75/21.75 03.40/03.75 04.05/04.39 2M(06/02/17) 44.25/46.25 03.75/03.92 04.51/04.68 3M(06/03/17) 63.75/65.75 03.74/03.86 04.70/04.82 6M(05/06/17) 135.00/137.00 03.96/04.02 05.29/05.35 1Y(05/12/17) 281.75/283.75 04.12/04.15 05.86/05.89 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.3734 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)