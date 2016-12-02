Dec 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.22 percent on Friday compared with 5.35 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.03 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/01/17) 18.25/20.00 03.14/03.44 03.80/04.10 2M(06/02/17) 41.25/43.00 03.55/03.70 04.32/04.47 3M(06/03/17) 60.25/62.00 03.57/03.68 04.54/04.65 6M(06/06/17) 130.50/132.50 03.83/03.89 05.16/05.22 1Y(06/12/17) 274.00/276.00 04.01/04.04 05.74/05.77 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.3689 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)