US STOCKS-Wall St rises as oil price jump boosts energy shares
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)
Dec 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 6.08 percent on Friday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 5.80/5.88 3 YEARS 5.98/6.08 4 YEARS 6.29/6.33 5 YEARS 6.39/6.48 7 YEARS 6.41/6.71 10 YEARS 6.27/6.57 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 6 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
May 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as a rise in oil prices soothed some nerves following a massive cyber attack that locked up 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.