Dec 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.37 percent on Monday compared with 5.22 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.11 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/01/17) 22.00/23.50 03.57/03.81 04.23/04.48 2M(07/02/17) 43.50/45.50 03.76/03.93 04.52/04.70 3M(07/03/17) 63.00/65.00 03.75/03.87 04.72/04.84 6M(07/06/17) 135.00/137.00 03.97/04.03 05.31/05.37 1Y(07/12/17) 278.75/280.75 04.09/04.12 05.82/05.85 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.1703 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)