Dec 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.37 percent on Tuesday compared with 5.37 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.23 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/01/17) 20.50/22.00 03.44/03.69 04.10/04.35 2M(08/02/17) 43.25/45.00 03.74/03.89 04.51/04.66 3M(08/03/17) 62.75/64.75 03.74/03.86 04.71/04.83 6M(08/06/17) 134.75/136.75 03.97/04.03 05.31/05.37 1Y(08/12/17) 278.00/280.00 04.09/04.12 05.82/05.85 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.0322 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)