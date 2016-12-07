Dec 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.36 percent on Wednesday compared with 5.37 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.83 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/01/17) 20.00/21.50 03.47/03.73 04.13/04.40 2M(09/02/17) 42.75/44.75 03.71/03.88 04.48/04.65 3M(09/03/17) 62.50/64.25 03.73/03.84 04.71/04.81 6M(09/06/17) 134.25/136.25 03.97/04.03 05.30/05.36 1Y(11/12/17) 278.25/280.25 04.08/04.11 05.81/05.84 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.8707 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)