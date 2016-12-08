Dec 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.77 percent on Thursday compared with 5.36 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.22 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/01/17) 25.00/26.25 04.37/04.58 05.04/05.26 2M(13/02/17) 50.00/51.75 04.37/04.52 05.15/05.30 3M(14/03/17) 72.00/73.75 04.28/04.39 05.26/05.36 6M(13/06/17) 147.00/149.00 04.37/04.43 05.71/05.77 1Y(13/12/17) 295.50/297.50 04.38/04.41 06.12/06.15 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.4325 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0) India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.77 pct Dec 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.77 percent on Thursday compared with 5.36 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.22 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/01/17) 25.00/26.25 04.37/04.58 05.04/05.26 2M(13/02/17) 50.00/51.75 04.37/04.52 05.15/05.30 3M(14/03/17) 72.00/73.75 04.28/04.39 05.26/05.36 6M(13/06/17) 147.00/149.00 04.37/04.43 05.71/05.77 1Y(13/12/17) 295.50/297.50 04.38/04.41 06.12/06.15 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.4325 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)