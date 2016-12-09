Dec 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.67 percent on Friday compared with 5.77 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 4.23 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/01/17) 25.50/27.00 04.05/04.29 04.74/04.98 2M(14/02/17) 47.75/49.50 04.16/04.31 04.95/05.10 3M(14/03/17) 68.50/70.50 04.11/04.23 05.09/05.21 6M(14/06/17) 143.75/145.75 04.27/04.33 05.61/05.67 1Y(14/12/17) 289.75/291.75 04.29/04.32 06.03/06.06 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.5840 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)