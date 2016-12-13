Dec 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.57 percent on Tuesday compared with 5.67 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 2.90 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/01/17) 22.00/23.75 03.61/03.89 04.32/04.61 2M(15/02/17) 44.50/46.50 03.88/04.06 04.68/04.86 3M(15/03/17) 65.75/67.75 03.95/04.07 04.94/05.06 6M(15/06/17) 140.25/142.25 04.17/04.23 05.51/05.57 1Y(15/12/17) 284.50/286.50 04.22/04.25 05.96/05.99 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.4867 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)