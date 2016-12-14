Dec 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.63 percent on Wednesday compared with 5.57 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.01 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/01/17) 22.00/23.75 03.71/04.01 04.43/04.73 2M(16/02/17) 45.00/47.00 03.92/04.10 04.73/04.90 3M(16/03/17) 66.25/68.25 03.98/04.10 04.97/05.09 6M(16/06/17) 142.50/144.50 04.23/04.29 05.57/05.63 1Y(18/12/17) 289.25/291.25 04.26/04.29 06.01/06.04 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.5604 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)