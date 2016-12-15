Dec 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.64 percent on Thursday compared with 5.63 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.33 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/01/17) 22.00/23.50 03.82/04.08 04.57/04.83 2M(21/02/17) 47.00/48.50 03.95/04.08 04.78/04.90 3M(20/03/17) 67.00/68.75 03.96/04.07 04.98/05.08 6M(19/06/17) 142.25/144.25 04.21/04.27 05.58/05.64 1Y(19/12/17) 285.25/287.25 04.21/04.24 06.00/06.03 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.7994 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)