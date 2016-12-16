Dec 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.75 percent on
Friday compared with 5.64 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
5.60 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(20/01/17) 22.75/24.25 03.95/04.21 04.70/04.96
2M(21/02/17) 48.00/50.00 04.10/04.27 04.93/05.10
3M(20/03/17) 69.00/71.00 04.13/04.25 05.15/05.27
6M(20/06/17) 146.25/148.25 04.33/04.39 05.69/05.75
1Y(20/12/17) 290.50/292.50 04.29/04.32 06.08/06.11
Spot rate : 1$ = 67.7777 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
