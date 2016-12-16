Dec 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.75 percent on Friday compared with 5.64 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.60 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/01/17) 22.75/24.25 03.95/04.21 04.70/04.96 2M(21/02/17) 48.00/50.00 04.10/04.27 04.93/05.10 3M(20/03/17) 69.00/71.00 04.13/04.25 05.15/05.27 6M(20/06/17) 146.25/148.25 04.33/04.39 05.69/05.75 1Y(20/12/17) 290.50/292.50 04.29/04.32 06.08/06.11 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.7777 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)