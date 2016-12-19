Dec 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.89 percent on Monday compared with 5.89 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.05 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/01/17) 26.25/27.50 04.29/04.49 05.04/05.25 2M(21/02/17) 49.25/51.25 04.28/04.45 05.11/05.28 3M(21/03/17) 71.25/73.25 04.27/04.39 05.29/05.41 6M(21/06/17) 150.75/152.75 04.46/04.52 05.83/05.89 1Y(21/12/17) 297.50/299.50 04.39/04.42 06.18/06.21 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.7262 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)