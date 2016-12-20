Dec 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.82 percent on Tuesday compared with 5.89 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.17 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/01/17) 24.75/26.25 04.16/04.41 04.92/05.17 2M(22/02/17) 48.25/50.25 04.18/04.36 05.01/05.18 3M(22/03/17) 70.00/72.00 04.18/04.30 05.20/05.32 6M(22/06/17) 148.75/150.75 04.39/04.45 05.76/05.82 1Y(22/12/17) 294.00/296.00 04.33/04.36 06.12/06.15 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.8954 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)